Kyiv: Another grave with dozens of civilians corpses has been found in Buzova village near Ukraine's Kyiv, said a Ukrainian official on Saturday. Multiple mass burial pits have been reported to be discovered after Russian forces withdrew from areas north of Ukraine's capital city to focus their assault on the east. Quoting Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka community that includes Buzova, news agency Reuters reported that the bodies were found in a ditch near a petrol station. The official said the number of dead had yet to be confirmed.

"Now we are returning to life but during the occupation we had our 'hotspots', many civilians died," Didych told Ukrainian television late on Saturday.

The increasing number of civilian casualties, particularly hundreds of deaths in the town of Bucha after Russian troops withdrew, has triggered widespread international condemnation and new sanctions on Russia. Ukrainian and Western leaders have accused Moscow of war crimes.

Russia, on the other hand, has rejected allegations of war crimes by Kyiv, and denied targeting civilians in what it calls a “special operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” its southern neighbour.

What Is Happening In Ukraine?

According to a report by Reuters, Russia is seeking to establish a land corridor from Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, and the eastern Donbas region, which is partly held by Moscow-backed separatists, Britain’s defence ministry said. Till now, Kremlin’s forces have failed to take one major city since invading Ukraine on February 24. However, Kyiv said Russia is gathering its forces in the east for a major assault and has urged people to flee.

Russian armed forces are also looking to strengthen troop numbers with personnel discharged from military service since 2012, Ukraine said in a regular intelligence update on Sunday. Heavy shelling is being reported in some cities in the east with tens of thousands of people unable to evacuate.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said Russia’s use of force was “a catastrophe that will inevitably hit everyone”. He also renewed his appeal to Western allies for a complete embargo on Russian energy products and more weapons for Ukraine.