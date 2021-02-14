Washington: The US Senate on Sunday acquitted former president Donald Trump in impeachment trial on a charge of inciting the January 6 riot at the Capitol. As per the reports of Reuters, only 57 Senators, including seven Republicans voted in favour of his conviction, short of the 67 needed for the two-thirds majority to convict him. Notably, the former president was impeached by the House of Representatives in earlier last month on the charge that he incited an insurrection when his supporters attacked the Capitol leaving five people, including two police officers dead. Also Read - 'Sex With Donald Trump Was The Worst 90 Seconds of My Life', Porn Star Stormy Daniels Recounts Alleged Encounter

"This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country. No president has ever gone through anything like it", said Trump after his acquittal in the impeachment trial.

