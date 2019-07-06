California: Strong earthquake has rattled Southern California near Ridgecrest around 8 p.m. local time at a preliminary magnitude of 7.1, a day after an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 had hit the same area.

On the July 4 holiday, the strongest earthquake in 25 years, until today’s one, shook a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada causing injuries and damage in a town near the epicentre.

Multiple injuries and two house fires were reported in the town of 28,000.

President Donald Trump said that he was fully briefed on the earthquake and that it “all seems to be very much under control!”

Been fully briefed on earthquake in Southern California. All seems to be very much under control! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2019

Police and fire officials said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that they have enough resources so far to meet needs in the wake of the earthquake.

Video posted online of a liquor store in Ridgecrest showed the aisles filled with broken wine and liquor bottles, knocked down boxes and other groceries strewn on the floor.

Flames were seen shooting out of one home in the community.

Glenn Pomeroy, the head of California’s Earthquake Authority, said the earthquake is “an important reminder that all of California is earthquake country.”

Pomeroy urged the estimated 2,000 people in the region hit by the quake who have California Earthquake Authority insurance policies to contact their residential insurance agencies as soon as possible.

