Home

News

World

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar Appointed Caretaker Prime Minister Of Pakistan

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar Appointed Caretaker Prime Minister Of Pakistan

Kakar was named as caretaker prime minister to oversee national elections following a meeting between outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz, the prime minister's office said on Saturday.

Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar named caretaker prime minister to oversee national elections. (Image: Twitter/@anwaar_kakar)

Pakistan Gets Caretaker PM: Pakistani senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has been appointed the caretaker Prime Minister Of Pakistan.

Trending Now

Kakar, a lawmaker from Balochistan was named as caretaker prime minister to oversee national elections following a meeting between outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz, the prime minister’s office said on Saturday.

“We first agreed that whoever should be prime minister, he should be from a smaller province so smaller provinces’ grievances should be addressed,” said Raja Riaz Ahmad after a meeting with outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan’s parliament was dissolved on Wednesday and by law an election should be held within 90 days, but the results of the latest census released last week means more time will likely be needed to redraw constituencies.

“We decided that the interim prime minister would be from a smaller province,” said opposition leader Raja Riaz while speaking to the media after the meeting.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi had on Wednesday night dissolved the National Assembly after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forwarded a summary to him for dissolution of the lower house of the Parliament.

Before the meeting, President Alvi wrote a letter to the PM, reminding him and the opposition leader to suggest a “suitable person” for the interim premier by August 12 (Saturday), according to Geo News.

In a letter to both PM Shehbaz and Riaz, the president informed them that under Article 224A they are supposed to propose a name for interim prime minister within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly.

As per the country’s Constitution, if the prime minister and the NA opposition leader fail to agree on the name within three days, the matter goes to the parliamentary committee for the appointment of a caretaker PM.

As per the law, the premier and the opposition leader will send their respective preferences for the coveted post to the parliamentary delegation, as per Geo News.

The parliamentary committee will then have to finalise the name of the caretaker prime minister within three days.

However, if the committee also fails to reach a consensus on the name, then the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will pick the caretaker prime minister within two days from the names proposed by the opposition and the government, Geo News reported.

(With agency inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES