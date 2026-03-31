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Apart from Iran War, another big problem lurks in form of Global Internet Outage; Will there be a total blackout?

Apart from Iran War, another big problem lurks in form of Global Internet Outage; Will there be a total blackout?

Real-time connectivity with clients in the US and Europe relies entirely on this low-latency network.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: Following the threat of a global energy crisis caused by potential disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz amidst tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran, there now looms a risk of a worldwide internet outage. The reason for this is that the Hormuz route serves as a transit point not only for 20% of the world’s crude oil and 25% of its LNG but also houses critical internet cables laid beneath its waters.

If tensions escalate in this region or if these cables sustain damage, internet speeds across the entire world—including in India—could slow down significantly. Experts assert that this area is not merely an energy choke point but also constitutes a critical digital choke point.

97% of Global Data Travels Under the Ocean

People often assume that the internet operates via satellites; however, the reality is quite different. Approximately 95% to 97% of the world’s data is transmitted through fibre-optic cables.

These cables are laid along the ocean floor. The primary cables connecting India to Europe, Africa, and West Asia pass in close proximity to this very route. These include major cable systems such as SEA-ME-WE, AAE-1, and EIG.

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Why Does This Pose a Major Threat to India?

India’s digital economy relies heavily on these subsea routes. The majority of India’s international internet bandwidth flows through the Arabian Sea and the Gulf region.

Increased Latency: If the cables are damaged, internet traffic will have to be diverted to the longer “Pacific Route.” This will result in increased latency—that is, the time required for data to travel.

Slower Internet Speeds: Buffering issues will become more frequent on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and Netflix. Difficulties may also arise regarding video calls and cloud-based services.

Impact on the IT Sector

India’s IT and outsourcing sector is valued at approximately $250 billion (Rs 23.48 lakh crore). Real-time connectivity with clients in the US and Europe relies entirely on this low-latency network.

In the event of a cable cut, companies could face massive financial losses, raising fears of Service Level Agreements (SLAs) being breached and penalties being incurred. Furthermore, remittances flowing in from Gulf nations, as well as banking transactions via systems like SWIFT, could experience significant delays.

Will the Internet Shut Down Completely?

The internet is designed in such a way that if one route becomes unavailable, traffic automatically diverts to an alternative path (re-routing). Consequently, the likelihood of a “total blackout”—meaning a complete shutdown of the internet—remains low.

However, this re-routing will place an increased load on alternative pathways, resulting in significantly reduced internet speeds. Sectors such as the stock market and high-frequency trading—where every millisecond counts—could face substantial financial risks.

New Alternatives

In light of this threat, several nations—including India—are now investing in alternative connectivity routes. Satellite internet services, such as Elon Musk’s Starlink, are being viewed as viable backup solutions. There are plans to lay cables in the future that can bypass geopolitically sensitive regions, like the Strait of Hormuz.

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