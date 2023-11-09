By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Suffers Possible Stroke, Admitted to Hospital
Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak was scheduled to participate in a World Business Forum event in the Mexican capital's Santa Fe neighborhood.
Mexico City: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalized in Mexico City on Wednesday due to a possible stroke, Mexican media outlets reported.
The 73-year-old scientist and tech entrepreneur was scheduled to participate in a World Business Forum event in the Mexican capital’s Santa Fe neighborhood.
Event organizers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Wozniak had been set to speak at the conference at 4:20 p.m. local time. Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports that Wozniak had been hospitalized.
