Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Suffers Possible Stroke, Admitted to Hospital

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak was scheduled to participate in a World Business Forum event in the Mexican capital's Santa Fe neighborhood.

Steve Wozniak was supposed to speak at a conference at 4:20 PM local time.

Mexico City: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalized in Mexico City on Wednesday due to a possible stroke, Mexican media outlets reported.

The 73-year-old scientist and tech entrepreneur was scheduled to participate in a World Business Forum event in the Mexican capital’s Santa Fe neighborhood.

Event organizers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Wozniak had been set to speak at the conference at 4:20 p.m. local time. Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports that Wozniak had been hospitalized.

