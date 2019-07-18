New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appreciated the decision of International Court of Justice to not acquit, release and return the Indian commander Kulbhushan Jadhav. Hailing the verdict, Khan tweeted, “He (Kulbhushan Jadhav) is guilty of crimes against the people of Pakistan. Pakistan shall proceed further as per law.”

The verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case was delivered on Wednesday in favour of India. Reading out the verdict, President of the ICJ Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf ordered an “effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav”.

The ICJ had put aside death sentence granted by Pakistan on Jadhav and asked the country for a review following the diplomatic assistance to him. Although Pakistan had lost most of its arguments by a vote of 15-1, the Imran Khan-led government still claimed victory as the ICJ had rejected India’s demand of Jadhav’s release repatriation. Now it is upon Pakistan to show if it follows a process that’s fair while reviewing the case.

Appreciate ICJ’s decision not to acquit, release & return Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav to India. He is guilty of crimes against the people of Pakistan. Pakistan shall proceed further as per law. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Pakistan foreign office said it would proceed in the case ”as per law”. Although Pakistan breached the obligations incumbent upon it under Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, it hailed the verdict as ‘a big win’ for themselves. On Wednesday, the Government of Pakistan tweeted, “Big win for Pakistan. India’s demand of release and repatriation of Kulbhushan Jadhav rejected by ICJ.”

Big win for Pakistan. India’s demand of release and repatriation of #KulbhushanJadhav rejected by ICJ.#KulbhushanVerdict — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) July 17, 2019

Kulbhushan is a retired Indian Navy officer who was arrested by Pakistan on March 3, 2016. While Pakistan claims he was an Indian spy, India has maintained that Kulbhushan was abducted in Iran.

In 2017, a Pakistani military court held him guilty of espionage and sentenced him to death.

(With Agency inputs)