‘Arab parties want Islamisation of Israel’: Netanyahu rules out cooperation with Arab parties in Israel election 2026

Netanyahu rules out cooperation with Arab parties in the 2026 Israel election, alleging they seek the "Islamisation of Israel."

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Benjamin Netanyahu (File image)

Israel election 2026: In the wake of a tightly contested parliamentary election, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly ruled out any political cooperation with Arab-led parties, describing any alliance between Zionist factions and Arab lists as an “earthquake” and warning against what his Likud Party termed the “Islamisation of Israel.”

With approximately 93 percent of the ballots counted, partial results show Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc holding 53 seats, while the opposing bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot stands at 48 seats in the 120-member Knesset. Meanwhile, Arab-led parties have surged to a combined total of 19 seats, with Ra’am securing 8 seats and the Joint List holding 11.

Netanyahu calls on all Zionist parties to reject any tie-up with Arab-led parties

Despite Arab-led parties holding potential kingmaker status, Netanyahu called on all Zionist parties to reject any tie-up with them. The political situation has been further complicated by orders to investigate allegations regarding foreign funding tied to Arab political factions, dealing a severe blow to the possibility of the Eisenkot-led opposition partnering with them to reach a 61-seat majority. Additionally, the Likud party said that the Arab parties want ‘Islamisation of Israel’.

As government formation hangs on a knife-edge, neither major bloc currently commands an independent majority, leaving President Isaac Herzog with a complex task as official consultations draw near.

הודעת הליכוד: פרשת רע״מגייט היא רעידת אדמה. גנבו את הבחירות בישראל! הדברים של השופט סולברג על מעורבות של גורמים זרים שהתערבו ושיחדו מצביעים לטובת המפלגות הערביות הם טלטלה חסרת תקדים. מדובר בפיגוע בדמוקרטיה שמטרתו להוביל להשתלטות זרה על הכנסת, לאיסלאמיזציה של ישראל, ולהפלת שלטון הימין כדי להוביל לנסיגה ותבוסת צה״ל בכל הזירות – ובראשן איראן. אחרי שהתברר שגורמים זרים ניסו להשתלט על הכנסת ברור שאסור לאף מפלגה ציונית לשתף פעולה עם רע״מ והמשותפת, להחליף את יו״ר הכנסת באמצעות קולות שנקנו במזומן, ולהקים ממשלה מסוכנת לישראל. אנו דורשים לפעול מייד ובכל האמצעים הקיימים בידי השב״כ והמשטרה כדי לחקור את הפשעים הללו. — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 29, 2026

Election ‘stolen’ by Arab-led parties, says Netanyahu’s party

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has alleged that the Israeli election was “stolen” by Arab-led parties, following a closely contested vote that has left neither his political bloc nor the main opposition with enough seats to secure a majority in parliament.

Arab-led parties in a potentially decisive position

The election results have placed Arab-led parties in a potentially decisive position, with projections indicating that they could win a record 19 seats. Their performance could give them a crucial role in coalition negotiations as political parties begin assessing their options for forming the next government.

(With inputs from agencies)