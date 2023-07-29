Home

Architect From UP Wins Emirates Draw FAST5 In Dubai, To Get Over 5.5 Lakh Every Month For Next 25 Years

The FAST5 draw takes place every Saturday at 9pm. People can participate by purchasing a Dh25 ticket on the Emirates Draw website or app

Dubai: An architect from Uttar Pradesh, working in Dubai has been named the first winner of a new mega prize in the UAE and will receive more than Rs 5.5 lakh every month for the next 25 years. Mohamned Adil Khan was named the mega prize winner of the FAST 5 draw at a press conference held on Thursday, the Gulf News, a daily English language newspaper, reported.

Khan, who works as an interior design consultant for a real estate company in Dubai, stands to get Dh25,000 (5,59,822) a month for 25 years after winning the lottery.

Khan said he is grateful for the win and said it comes at a very important time. “I am the sole bread earner for my family. My brother passed away during the pandemic and I am supporting his family. I have aged parents and a five-year-old daughter. So the extra money comes just in time,” he said.

Khan said he was left pleasantly surprised after getting the news. “I also told my family and they could not believe it either. They said to double-check the news for its authenticity,” he said.

First time buying tickets for such a draw

This is the first time that Mr Khan has bought tickets for a prize draw.“I saw an Emirates Draw online advertisement and thought maybe luck would favour me,” he said.

“I bought five tickets at the same time for Dh25 each, so I spent only Dh125. “I have never purchased any ticket like this in Dubai or in India.”

The raffle will make another dream, to travel around the world, come true, with Mr Khan keen to visit Finland as a first stop. “I hear Finland is the happiest country in the world so I want to see a country that is full of joy,” he said.

Guarantee for 25 years

Emirates Draw has said it is contractually bound to make the monthly payments in accordance with UAE laws. “As a UAE-based organisation, we are committed to maintaining the integrity and reputation of the UAE by delivering on all promises made to our participants,” said Mohammad Behroozian Alawadhi, managing partner of Emirates Draw, in a statement.

Paul Chader, Head of Marketing, Tycheros which organises Emirates Draw, said: “We are glad to announce our first winner for FAST 5 in less than eight weeks of its launch. The reason why we call it FAST 5 is because it is the fastest way to become a multi-millionaire.”

He added that the idea behind staggered payments is to secure the winner. “This sort of prize win ensures a regular payout for the next 25 years to the winner,” he said.

About Fast5 draw

The FAST5 draw takes place every Saturday at 9pm.

Apart from Mr Khan winning in the main draw, three others won prizes of Dh75,000, Dh50,000 and Dh25,000, respectively. People can participate by purchasing a Dh25 ticket on the Emirates Draw website or app

