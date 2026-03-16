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Are US and Israel planning to seize Irans uranium? What preparations would they have to make for success of their mission?

Are US and Israel planning to seize Iran’s uranium? What preparations would they have to make for success of their mission?

The report notes that a local airfield would be required to transport equipment to the site and to extract the recovered materials from the country.

(Representational image: AI generated)

New Delhi: During the 12-day war in June 2025, the United States carried out massive attacks on Iran’s three nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan using the powerful bunker buster bombs. This year, on February 28, Israel and the USA carried out a coordinated attack on Iran and also targeted its nuclear bases. However, neither of the two could destroy the stockpile of enriched uranium currently held by Iran. Meanwhile, citing US and Israeli officials, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that seizing Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium could necessitate one of the largest Special Forces operations ever undertaken. Iran is reportedly enriching uranium to levels of up to 60%, a purity level approaching that of weapons-grade material, i.e., 90%+. This material could potentially be utilized for the development of nuclear weapons.

How many men will it take?

Former NATO Commander James Stavridis told The Wall Street Journal that, amidst an attack on Iran, an operation of immense scale would be required to seize its uranium stockpile. He stated that this could potentially be “the largest Special Forces operation in history.” Citing former military officials, the newspaper reported that more than 1,000 military personnel would need to be deployed on the ground to execute such a mission.

What kind of preparations will it require?

He explained that Special Forces troops would be tasked with establishing a security perimeter, while military engineers would have to excavate and clear away tons of rubble, all while scanning for mines and booby traps. The report notes that a local airfield would be required to transport equipment to the site and to extract the recovered materials from the country; should no such airfield be available, a temporary airstrip would have to be constructed as an integral part of the operation. During this process, the Special Forces would face the risk of attacks by drones and missiles, thereby necessitating the deployment of ground troops and aircraft to provide defensive support and respond to incoming strikes.

How much uranium does Iran possess?

According to a report by The Times of Israel, when the United States and Israel bombed three of Iran’s key nuclear sites last June, it was believed that Tehran possessed approximately 440 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium at the time. It is alleged that this material could be converted into weapons-grade uranium within a very short timeframe, enough to produce an estimated 10 nuclear bombs. It was also believed that Iran held an additional 200 kilograms of uranium, which was 20% enriched. Uranium that is 90% or more enriched is required to develop nuclear weapons.

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