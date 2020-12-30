New Delhi: Argentina on Wednesday became the largest Latin American country to legalise abortion marking a historic moment for the women’s movement that was being fought for the right for decades. The Argentinan Senate passed the law legalising abortion up to the 14th week of pregnancy. It has also been made legal after that time in cases of rape or danger to the mothers life. Also Read - Maradona Was Maestro of Football, His Untimely Demise Has Saddened Us All, Tweets PM Modi

The vote was passed with 38 votes in favor, 29 against and one abstention, after a marathon 12-hour session that began late Tuesday. It was already approved by Argentinas Chamber of Deputies and has the support of President Alberto Fern ndez, meaning the Senate vote is its final hurdle. Also Read - Daylight Robbery: Thief Snatches Argentinian Reporter's Phone While He Was Preparing For Live Broadcast | Watch

Argentine senators debated for hour after hour over legalising abortion, wrangling into the early hours of Wednesday before a vote that marked the culmination of a decades-long fight by women’s groups in Pope Francis’ homeland and have repercussions across a continent where the procedure is largely illegal.

(With Agency inputs)