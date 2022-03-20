Dumas: As many as 10 people were wounded in a shooting outside a car show in Arkansas on Saturday night, the state police said. Troopers were dispatched to Dumas around 7:25 p.m. following a report of gunfire outside a local business where the car show was underway, Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said.Also Read - US: 7 People Shot, 1 Fatally, At Las Vegas Apartment Complex

Additional information, including the victims' conditions or potential suspects, wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. More details awaited