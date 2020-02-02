Armed Officers Shoot Man in Terror Activity in London’s Streatham, Several Stabbed
New Delhi: A man was shot by armed officers after he stabbed several people in Streatham area of London. The police have declared the act as terrorist-related and an investigation is underway.
This is breaking news, more details awaited.
Published Date: February 2, 2020 9:10 PM IST
Updated Date: February 2, 2020 9:14 PM IST