New Delhi: A man was shot by armed officers after he stabbed several people in Streatham area of London. The police have declared the act as terrorist-related and an investigation is underway.

“A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related,” the London Metropolitan Police stated.

This is breaking news, more details awaited.