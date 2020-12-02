New Delhi: In a ‘Money Heist’ like set up, a gang of heavily armed robbers in the Brazilian state of Para held people hostage and looted a branch of the state-run Bank of Brazil overnight. However, officials could not immediately say how much money might have been stolen, said a report. Issuing a statement the state’s public security secretariat on Wednesday said that over 20 criminals with assault rifles attacked the bank’s branch in the city of Cameta. Also Read - Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon Rises For First Time in Four Months, 50% Higher Than Previous Year

During the attack, two people were shot, including one hostage, a young man, who was killed. The other person has been hospitalized with a leg wound. The security secretariat also added that authorities have located the criminals' abandoned truck and found explosive devices within it.

According to a report by the Associated Press, a number of videos showing a line of hostages being led away from a square in Cameta, a city of 140,000 people, and shots ringing out in the night surfaced on social media soon after the incident. As per local media reports, a military police station was also attacked, preventing officers from responding.

URGENTE – mais um assalto a banco aterroriza uma cidade brasileira, agora no Pará, em Cametá. O Brasil hoje virou paraíso do crime organizado? pic.twitter.com/u1dZOcCfaI — Emerson Damasceno (@EmersonAnomia) December 2, 2020

Speaking to Globo News, a local resident Junior Gaia said, “They drove around shooting at the police and at the houses. It was a horrible scene to see. We were all laid out on the floor, afraid they would invade the homes.”

This incident happened just one day after a similar force held the city of Criciúma hostage on the opposite side of the country, taking residents hostage as they assaulted a local bank. Dozens of gunmen armed with assault rifles seized the city and took hostages as they used explosives to rob the Bank of Brazil branch overnight.

Speaking to the Associated Press, a council member of the non-profit Brazilian Forum on Public Safety, Cássio Thyone said, “The robberies took place at the start of December, when bank coffers are filled in anticipation of employees withdrawing their year-end bonuses. It doesn’t happen without planning. It’s another demonstration that everything is planned. They think of the location, and the timing.”

The city Mayor Waldoli Valente had offered his condolences for the victim on Facebook. “Our city has always been peaceful and I ask everyone to stay in their homes. We also pray to God to comfort the family of the young man who lost his life in a cowardly way.” he posted on Wednesday.

However, Bank of Brazil was not available for any comments.