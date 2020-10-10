New Delhi: After weeks of fierce fighting, Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire from midnight on October 10, and plan to start “substantive” talks over Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday. The decision was taken after 10 hours of talks held in Moscow in the early hours of Saturday morning. Also Read - Sputnik V: India Declines Permission to Test Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine on Large Scale

Notably, Armenia and Azerbaijan have been at loggerheads over the mountainous region since 1988. Peace talks have been held since 1994 when a ceasefire was reached, but there have been occasional minor clashes along the borders.

Armenia & Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire starting on Saturday to exchange prisoners & bodies of those killed in the conflict between Azeri & ethnic Armenian forces over Nagorno-Karabakh region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said: Reuters
— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Moscow has reported that the agreement was for a “humanitarian ceasefire”. “We have to “wait to see whether this ceasefire will really happen as agreed, if it will come down to the exchange of prisoners, and if the parties are really willing to return to the negotiating table to solve this decades-long conflict,” Al Jazeera said.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister said that the Red Cross will be acting as an intermediary in the humanitarian operation.

As per reports, at least 300 people lost their lives in the clashes that began on Sept. 27, when Armenian forces targeted civilian Azerbaijani settlements and military positions in the region.

(With agency inputs)