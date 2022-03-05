Russia-Ukraine War: As the Ukraine-Russian conflict rages on, volunteers of the global humanitarian organisation, The Art of Living in Europe have reached out to help stranded Indian students and Ukrainian refugees amid Russia’s military operations. Volunteers of the global humanitarian organisation, are facilitating Indians with shelter and basic amenities, who are crossing borders into various European countries. In a statement, the organisation mentioned that refugee centres are currently operational in Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Western European countries including Germany.Also Read - Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Jump By Rs 7,000. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On March 5, 2022 Here

“At this hour of crisis, I appeal to the students and their families to not give up hope,” said global humanitarian leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, “All the help is being made available and our volunteers from all across Europe are there by your side, who will provide you with food, water and other essential items.” Also Read - Thousands In Europe Face Internet Outage After Massive "Cyberattack": Report

Some highlights of the ongoing work by Art of Living volunteers across Europe:

The Art of Living volunteers in Hungary Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, and Germany have moved into action to provide all the support to those who are fleeing Ukraine including thousands of Indian students. In Hungary, The Art of Living has arranged shelters for more than 150 people. More than 500 beds in Poland have been arranged. Our volunteers at Poland border providing assistance to refugees arriving. There are families with children who are as young as 2 months old. All essential supplies have been stocked up by our team. Refugees centers operational in Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine, Bulgaria and Western European countries like Germany The Art of Living also has a large volunteer base in Ukraine who are helping the Indian community.

The helpline numbers are as follows

Art of Living centres across Europe are open for Ukrainian Refugees Also Read - Russia Accuses Ukrainian Nationalists Of Forcibly Holding Over 3,700 Indians

Helpline No. +31631975328

This comes against the backdrop of Russian forces launching military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine’s breakaway regions – Donetsk and Luhansk – as independent entities.

Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia’s military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These countries have also promised Ukraine to help with military aid to fight Russia.

The US, Canada and European allies agreed to remove key Russian banks from the interbank messaging system, SWIFT which means Russian banks won’t be able to communicate securely with banks beyond Russia’s borders. President Putin has also signed a decree on special economic measures against the US and its allies.