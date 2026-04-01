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Artemis II: NASA set to launch mission with 4 astronauts; know what its about

Artemis II: NASA set to launch mission with 4 astronauts; know what it’s about

Artemis II: The crew members on the Artemis II mission are Commander Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen.

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Artemis II mission: NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) is preparing for its first crewed moon mission in over 50 years. This means that the world is just some hours away from witnessing something super grand, as the Artemis II mission is scheduled to launch on April 2, 2026. The scheduled time for the launch is 3:54 am IST. The launch is scheduled to happen from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. However, NASA has said that there is an 80 per cent chance of favourable weather conditions. This points to the possibility of a delay of the event. Now, cloud cover and strong winds are actively being administered.

What is the Artemis II mission?

The Artemis II mission is a major step in the plan of NASA to return humans to the moon. The mission will carry four astronauts, who will travel around the Moon and return to the Earth without landing on its surface. The mission is a test flight for preparing for the future-related moon landings under the Artemis mission.

Who are the 4 astronauts on the Artemis II mission?

The crew members on the Artemis II mission include three scientists from NASA named Commander Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch. They are being accompanied by Jeremy Hansen of the Canadian Space Agency.

The Artemis II astronauts, now suited up for launch, are headed to the launch pad. The crew includes NASA astronauts @Astro_Reid, @AstroVicGlover, and @Astro_Christina, and @CSA_ASC astronaut @Astro_Jeremy. pic.twitter.com/G8mGsJPgcQ — NASA (@NASA) April 1, 2026

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Importance of weather for space launches

Weather always plays a crucial role in the space missions. When every small change in the weather may lead to the possibility of delays, it also poses some safety risks. During the Apollo 12 mission in 1969, the rocket was struck by lightning. This happened twice after the rocket passed through the electrified clouds.

For the launch of the Artemis II, the experts from the 45th Weather Squadron are consistently tracking the cloud movement, wind speeds from various heights, and any possibility of lightning. Not just the earth’s weather, but the solar activity is also being widely monitored.

The launch time of the Artemis II mission is 3:54 am IST on April 2, 2026. The launch is scheduled to happen from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

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