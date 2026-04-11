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Artemis II crew splashes down safely in the Pacific Ocean after historic 10-day Moon mission; NASA shares video

Artemis II crew splashes down safely in the Pacific Ocean after historic 10-day Moon mission; NASA shares video

The Artemis II crew has safely returned to Earth after successfully splashing down in the Pacific Ocean, marking a historic milestone in human space exploration.

Artemis II crew splashes down after historic Moon mission

Artemis II splashdown latest updates: The Artemis II crew has safely returned to Earth after successfully splashing down in the Pacific Ocean, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said on Saturday. This development marks a historic milestone in human space exploration. Taking to X(previously Twitter), NASA wrote, “Welcome home Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy! The Artemis II astronauts have splashed down at 8:07pm ET (0007 UTC April 11), bringing their historic 10-day mission around the Moon to an end.”

Welcome home Reid, Victor, Christina, and Jeremy! The Artemis II astronauts have splashed down at 8:07pm ET (0007 UTC April 11), bringing their historic 10-day mission around the Moon to an end. pic.twitter.com/1yjAgHEOYl — NASA (@NASA) April 11, 2026

What made the Artemis II Moon mission historic?

It is to be noted that the mission has already achieved a significant milestone, with the crew breaking the record for the farthest human spaceflight distance at 252,756 miles (406,771 km) from Earth while navigating the far side of the Moon, news agency ANI reported.

In another post, NASA wrote, “Orion’s main parachute has deployed. The spacecraft has a system of 11 chutes that will slow it down from around 300 mph to 20 mph for splashdown.”

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Orion’s main parachute has deployed. The spacecraft has a system of 11 chutes that will slow it down from around 300 mph to 20 mph for splashdown. Get more updates on the Artemis II blog: https://t.co/7gicm7DWBt pic.twitter.com/ReXHTfkFld — NASA (@NASA) April 11, 2026

Who were the astronauts aboard the Artemis II mission?

The Artemis II mission represents an important step in NASA’s broader plan to return humans to the Moon and advance future deep space exploration. Speaking about the NASA Artemis crew, four astronauts were selected for NASA’s Artemis II mission. They are Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialist Christina Koch from NASA, and mission specialist Jeremy Hansen from the Canadian Space Agency.

Notably, Artemis II surpassed the previous record held by the Apollo 13 mission, which had reached a distance of 248,655 miles from Earth, making it the farthest distance ever travelled by humans in space. Artemis II is NASA’s first crewed test flight in the Artemis campaign.

Why is Artemis II considered a key step for future Moon missions?

According to the official website of NASA, there are five main priorities for Artemis II. These included the ability of systems and teams to sustain the flight crew in the flight environment, and through their return to Earth; demonstrate systems and operations essential to a crewed lunar campaign; retrieve flight hardware and data, assessing performance for future missions; demonstrate emergency system capabilities and validate associated operations to the extent practical, such as abort operations and rescue procedures, as needed and complete additional objectives to verify subsystems and validate data.

.Artemis II also marks the first crewed mission to travel around the Moon in more than 50 years, carrying astronauts farther into space than any humans have travelled before, reinforcing a new era of lunar exploration.

(With ANI Inputs)

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