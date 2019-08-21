Paris: After being snubbed by the UNSC, Islamabad received another setback as France on Tuesday told Pakistan that Kashmir was a ‘bilateral’ issue which should be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan.

Kashmir came up when during a phone conversation between French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday. During the call, Le Drian reiterated France’s constant position on Kashmir saying that ‘it is up to the two countries under the framework of their bilateral political dialogue, to resolve this issue so as to establish lasting peace’.

In a statement, the French Foreign Ministry said, “France makes a call to the parties for restraint, de-escalation, and easing the situation. It is essential to abstain from any measure likely to aggravate tensions”.

France is one of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), which, in a closed-door meet also attended by the 10 non-permanent members of the UNSC, on Friday rejected Pakistan’s appeal to intervene in the issue and instead called for the issue to be resolved bilaterally.

The meet was called by China, another permanent member of the UNSC, on behest of its close aide Pakistan. China was the only country to back Pakistan in the meet.

The tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours have been simmering since India, on August 5, announced the decision to revoke Article 370 of its Constitution, thereby revoking the ‘special status’ of Jammu and Kashmir. Further, it was split into two separate union territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

After being snubbed in the UNSC, Pakistan on Tuesday announced it would be taking the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).