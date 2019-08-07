New Delhi: Pakistan has asked the Indian High Commissioner to leave and also suspended trade over Kashmir, reports quoting the Pakistan government said on Wednesday.

This means Ajay Bisaria would be returning to India while the newly-appointed Pakistan High Commissioner would not be coming to India.

The decision follows the meeting of the National Security Committee at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Office on the same day over India’s decision to abrogate Article 370 that accorded J&K special status. Those attending included Cabinet ministers and other senior officials, said reports.

The committee reportedly discussed the situation arising out of India’s decision to revoke Article 370 which pertained to a special status of J&K. Reports said the committee took some drastic decisions which include a downgrading of diplomatic relations with India, suspension of bilateral trade, review of bilateral agreements.

Additionally, the committee decided to raise the matter at the UN, including its Security Council.

Sources said while Pakistan will celebrate August 14 as its Independence Day, it will celebrate August 15 as Black Day.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also reportedly asked his armed forces to remain vigilant.

As per reports, a Pakistan minister had asked for diplomatic ties with India to be terminated. At the joint session in the National Assembly in Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhary, the Science and Technology Minister, had said, “I request the Foreign Minister that when India is not interested in talking to us then why is their envoy still here? We should cut diplomatic ties with them. What is the use of their envoy being here and our envoy being there?”