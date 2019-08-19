Kathmandu: Foreign Affairs Minister of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali today expressed optimism and hope regarding peace and stability in the Jammu and Kashmir region after its special status was revoked by the Modi government.

Gyawali said that they are closely watching the developments in Jammu and Kashmir and are quite optimistic and hopeful about peace and stability in the region.

“Any dispute among the member nations of this region can be sorted through peaceful negotiations, dialogues and we are confident that this region will be fully peaceful and stable, any negative impact would not be there,” said Gyawali.

Earlier, Pakistan and China were isolated as the UNSC closed-door meeting where the security council called for a bilateral solution of the issue, a call which was echoed by the 10 non-permanent members who were also a part of the meet.

Nepal’s latest statement will give a boost to India’s stand on Jammu and Kashmir as India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit the neighbouring country for a Joint Commission meeting.

The fifth meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission will be held in Kathmandu on 21- 22 August 2019.

“The Joint Commission meeting will review the overall state of bilateral relations, and various areas of cooperation such as connectivity and economic partnership, trade and transit, power and water resources sectors, culture, education and other matters of mutual interest,” read a press release of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nepal.

The Nepal-India Joint Commission was established in June 1987 and its meetings are held alternately in Nepal and India. The last meeting of the Joint Commission was held in New Delhi in October 2016.