Artificial Intelligence, Lack Of Human Touch In Healthcare Not Giving Positive Results

Health experts say that if patients have to be told about serious matters, then doctors should have a one-to-one conversation.

This new AI system is increasing the inconvenience and dissatisfaction in the healthcare process. (Image: pixabay.com)

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare: A 49-year-old woman from America was suffering from a bleeding problem for a few days. On calling the family doctor, she was connected to an Artificial Intelligence (AI) bot. When the woman asked one of the executives to connect her call to the doctor, she came to know that no doctor was available.

Not only this, no doctor gave time or an appointment for nine weeks. Hence she had to discuss all her problems with the AI bot only. Eventually, AI suggested making lifestyle changes and being cautious with all the advice.

However, the woman who was troubled due to illness did not get satisfaction from this so she went to the hospital to meet the doctor. After the checkup, the doctor advised her to undergo a CT scan. Two days later, she received the CT scan report by e-mail and was advised to undergo surgery, reports bhaskar.com.

Artificial Intelligence Gives Counseling Before Surgery

The patient does not even talk to the anesthesiologist or surgeon. She receives an e-mail after four days with instructions to call a number and find out the results of the biopsy and she is connected to a computer-generated AI which tells her that she has high-grade serous ovarian cancer with metastasis. AI itself suggests treatment options. This breaks the patient. While crying, the phone falls from his hand. There is no one to console her, let alone answer her endless questions, adds bhaskar.com.

This story reflects the reality of the growing use of AI in the healthcare sector, which at times is a nightmare for patients. This new system is increasing the inconvenience and dissatisfaction in the care process.

Human Contact Key To Patient Satisfaction: Experts

Health experts say that if patients have to be told about serious matters, then doctors should have a one-to-one conversation. The study, published in the JAMA medical journal suggests that human contact is effective in improving patient satisfaction and adherence to treatment recommendations.

Medical practice is an art, says Dr. Robert Glatter at the Zucker School of Medicine. No technology can negate this fact. The direct contact of the patients with the doctor is very important. Patient satisfaction and shared decision-making depend on this humanism. Medicine is a profession in which compassion, reassurance, and empathy are most important.

What Is Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the intelligence of machines or software, as opposed to the intelligence of human beings or animals. AI applications include advanced web search engines, recommendation systems, understanding human speech, self-driving cars, generative or creative tools, and competing at the highest level in strategic games.

When Was Artificial Intelligence Found

Artificial intelligence was founded as an academic discipline in 1956. The field went through multiple cycles of optimism followed by disappointment and loss of funding, but after 2012, when deep learning surpassed all previous AI techniques, there was a vast increase in funding and interest.

The various sub-fields of AI research are centered around particular goals and the use of particular tools. The traditional goals of AI research include reasoning, knowledge representation, planning, learning, natural language processing, perception, and support for robotics.

