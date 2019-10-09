New Delhi: Ahead of the October 31 Brexit deadline, British parliamentarians will have a special Saturday sitting on October 19 to decide the future, media reported.

The session will take place one day after the end of the two-day summit of the European Council in Brussels. The Saturday session could be a decisive gathering, Xinhua reported.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to give a full report on the EU summit to MPs and face questions on Britain’s departure date from the bloc.

Johnson would have to seek a Brexit extension, if there is no deal with Brussels, BBC reported.

According to media reports in London, there have been suggestions in Europe that Britain’s EU membership may continue until next summer, if there is no deal.

The British Parliament has sat on four Saturdays since 1939, including September 2 that year, which marked the outbreak of World War II.