London: As Britain swelters through a roasting summer, and braces for a cold financial reckoning in the fall, Conservative leader Rishi Sunak, who is competing to be the country’s next prime minister, on Thursday laid out a plan, including a reduction in energy bills, to tackle rising costs for households. In an article for The Times, the former British finance minister said every household would save around 200 pounds (USD 244) on their energy bills with a reduction in value-added tax (VAT).Also Read - I'm Organised, She's Spontaneous: Rishi Sunak on Marriage to Akshata Murty | Excerpts From Interview

Britons’ energy bills have soared — and further hikes are coming — as the war in Ukraine squeezes global oil and gas supplies. Charities have warned that millions of people could be forced into poverty if the government does not launch a multi-billion pound support package to soften the blow. Also Read - Uber Adds Train, Coach Booking to its App in UK

What Did Rishi Sunak Say?

Sunak, who is being considered an underdog in the leadership race behind front-runner Liz Truss, said his plan would cover “support for the most vulnerable, support for pensioners and some support for everyone,” according to a report by news agency Reuters. Also Read - Voting For Next UK PM Likely to be Delayed Over Ballot Hacking Threat Alert

The former finance minister said the most vulnerable group of people and pensioners would get the money to meet their energy costs through the welfare system.

He also said that he will pay for the plan by driving a programme to identify savings across the government. “That may mean we have to stop or pause some things in government.”

He added that he is prepared for “some limited and temporary, one-off borrowing as a last resort to get us through this winter.”

“Given energy prices continue to rise, it is also likely the government will raise more revenue from the Energy Profits Levy that I introduced,” he added, referencing a 25 per cent windfall tax on oil and gas producers’ profits he previously introduced as finance minister.

What Is Liz Truss Offering?

Sunak’s rival, Foreign Minister Truss, has so far said she favours tax cuts for households, rather than funnelling cash back via energy support.

Truss also said on Wednesday that she would work with energy companies to bring prices down if she becomes the PM. Critics say tax cuts would favour the richest over the poorest.

Energy Crisis In UK

The Bank of England is predicting a long, deep recession later this year alongside 13 per cent inflation. Meanwhile, temperatures in Britain hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in July for the first time ever, and millions are facing limits on water use as England’s green and pleasant land dries to a desiccated brown.

Race For New PM

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak are crisscrossing the country wooing the 180,000 party members who will choose a successor to departing Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Under Britain’s parliamentary system, the winner of the Tory leadership race — to be announced Sept. 5 — will also become prime minister, without the need for a national election.