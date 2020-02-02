New Delhi: A video has surfaced online where a Pakistani student can be seen video recording Indian students leaving campus in coronavirus-hit Wuhan as the bus sent from the Indian embassy in China came to pick them up. A Pakistani student recorded the video and also blamed the Pakistan government for not arranging similar measures. The Bangladesh government is also evacuating its citizens stuck in Wuhan.

Pakistani student in Wuhan shows how Indian students are being evacuated by their govt. While Pakistanis are left there to die by the govt of Pakistan: pic.twitter.com/86LthXG593 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) February 1, 2020

But Pakistan has ditched its citizens https://t.co/bvx7fnEgF7 — Gul Bukhari (@GulBukhari) February 1, 2020

But why is Pakistan not rescuing its citizens?

In solidarity with its all-weather ally. There were up to 800 Pakistanis studying in various universities in Wuhan – a city of 11 million people which has been quarantined by the Chinese authorities in an effort to stem the spread of the deadly virus that has killed 170 people and infected nearly 8,000 others. Pakistan has decided not to evacuate its nationals from China in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said.

“We believe that right now, it is in the interest of our loved ones in China (to stay there). It is in the largest interest of the region, world, country that we don’t evacuate them now,” he was quoted as saying by Dawn News.

“This is what the WHO is saying, this is China’s policy and this is our policy as well. We are standing with China in full solidarity,” he said.

“Right now the government of China has contained this epidemic in Wuhan city. If we act irresponsibly and start evacuating people from there, this epidemic will spread all over the world like wildfire,” Mirza said.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi has initially said that the students should not be brought back.

Prophet’s ﷺ directions regarding disease outbreaks are a good guide even 2day “If you hear of an outbreak of plague in a land, do not enter it, but if the plague breaks out in a place while you are in it, do not leave that place” (Bukhari & Muslim) Let us help those stuck there. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) January 31, 2020

The Pakistani students in China have to be helped in every way and brought back to Pakistan fulfilling all international health requirements ensuring their health and safety. https://t.co/bCfwYmKRZc — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) January 31, 2020

But after facing flak on social media, he changed his stand. However, the government has not yet initiated any action.