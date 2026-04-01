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As Iran War rages on, American female journalist abducted in Baghdad; One suspected kidnapper arrested

As Iran War rages on, American female journalist abducted in Baghdad; One suspected kidnapper arrested

Following the revelation of this event, questions regarding the safety of journalists in Iraq have once again come to the fore.

Shelly Kittleson was abducted in broad daylight in central Baghdad.

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing conflict involving Iran, an American journalist has been abducted. Iran International English reported this news, citing Al-Hadath. According to these reports, American journalist Shelly Kittleson was kidnapped in Baghdad. The report also states that Iraqi security forces have arrested one suspected kidnapper. However, neither Iraqi officials nor the US government has issued any official statement regarding this incident.

Abducted by Armed Individuals

Daily News reported on X that Shelly Kittleson was abducted in broad daylight in central Baghdad. According to the report, a group of armed individuals stopped her car on a busy street. They then dragged her out of the vehicle and fled the scene with her. Iraq’s Minister of Interior has confirmed the abduction. Furthermore, he stated that a suspect was arrested following a pursuit of the vehicle. Additionally, a search operation remains underway. As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for this kidnapping.

Questions Raised Over Security

A video related to this incident is also circulating widely on social media. Following the revelation of this event, questions regarding the safety of journalists in Iraq have once again come to the fore. Baghdad and other parts of Iraq remain sensitive security zones due to the presence of armed groups, political tensions, and the broader repercussions of the escalating conflict between Iran, the U.S., and Israel.

This abduction of an American journalist has occurred at a time when Iraq has become highly volatile due to the wider crisis unfolding across West Asia. Concerns regarding the activities of militias and the spillover effects of conflicts in neighbouring countries have intensified significantly in the region.

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