Washington: The new Omicron variant is spreading rapidly and also raced ahead of other variants in the United States. It is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday. As per data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron's share of infections in only one week. Meanwhile, health experts have warned of a "viral blizzard" in the US as the new Omicron variant continues to spread and has already been detected in at least 41 states.

In much of the country, it's even higher. Omicron is responsible for an estimated 90% or more of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest. The national rate suggests that more than 650,000 omicron infections occurred in the U.S. last week. Since the end of June, the delta variant had been the main version causing U.S. infections. As recently as the end of November, more than 99.5% of coronaviruses were delta, according to CDC data.

In recent weeks, Covid-19 cases, deaths and hospitalisations have all surged in the country, with many parts experiencing high levels of community transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The current seven-day daily average of Covid-19 cases is about 122,000, a 1.5 per cent increase from the previous week, latest CDC data show. The seven-day average of daily deaths is about 1,180, up 8.2 per cent from the prior week, the CDC said.

Currently, the US is witnessing about 7,800 new hospital admissions each day, a 4.4 per cent increase from the previous week, the data showed.

The Omicron variant, which is possibly more contagious than the Delta strain, has been found in at least 41 states so far, since the first case in the country was detected in California on December 1. There is a two- to three-week lag between sample collection for SARS-CoV-2 testing to producing and analyzing sequence data, so it is likely that more U.S. infections with Omicron from late November will be detected over the coming days, according to the CDC.

Despite the increased attention for Omicron, Delta continues to be the main variant circulating in the US. For the week ending December 11, the Delta variant had accounted for 96.7 per cent of circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants, according to the CDC. Holiday travel rush has already begun amid Omicron concerns. The Transportation Security Administration expected up to 21 million Americans will fly between December 23 and January 3.

“As we head into the holiday season, when many will be gathering with their loved ones, I want to again encourage everyone to utilize the proven prevention strategies that keep everyone safe: get vaccinated and get boosted, mask in public indoor settings, physical distancing, handwashing, improve ventilation, and testing to slow transmission,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

Scientists in Africa first sounded the alarm about omicron less than a month ago and on Nov. 26 the World Health Organization designated it as a “variant of concern.” The mutant has since shown up in about 90 countries.

Much about the omicron variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing omicron infection but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.

(With Agency Inputs)