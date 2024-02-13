As PML-N, PPP Discuss Rotation Plan For PM’s Office, US Says It Is Ready To Work With Any Pakistani Govt

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), led by Nawaz Sharif, secured 75 seats, while the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari obtained 54 seats.

The recent general elections in Pakistan have resulted in a fragmented political landscape, with no clear majority for any party. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have deliberated on the possibility of appointing Prime Ministers from their parties for a three and two-year term under a power-sharing formula, a media report said. However, the United States has made it clear that it is ready to work with any government that comes to power in Pakistan. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized that regardless of the outcome, the US will collaborate with the government chosen by the Pakistani people.

The Election Commission of Pakistan, which initially denied any hindrance in the election process, has now acknowledged that the suspension of Internet and mobile services on February 8 did create delays in declaring results promptly. However, the commission maintains that no specific political party was harmed by this delay.

As the National Assembly results indicate, independent candidates backed by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) emerged as the largest group with 101 seats. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), led by Nawaz Sharif, secured 75 seats, while the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari obtained 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) managed to secure 17 seats.

To form a government, a party must win at least 133 of the 265 contested seats in the National Assembly. Discussions are still ongoing regarding the formation of a government, and it remains to be seen which party or coalition will ultimately take charge.

US, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference, “I don’t think there is a new Pakistani government yet. I believe there are still discussions going on about the formation of a government.”

“But one of the things that we have said leading up to the elections, and we’ll continue to make clear, is that whoever the Pakistani people choose to represent them, we will work with that government,” he added.

Miller said, “Let me just reiterate that we do think that the claims of fraud need to be fully investigated. That said, it was clearly a competitive elections in which people were able to exercise their choice. Now, that said, there were irregularities; we want to see them investigated. But ultimately, we respect the democratic process and we’re ready to work with the government once it’s formed.”

Meanwhile, the workers and supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) launched nationwide protests over the alleged “rigging in the general elections” on February 8.

PTI members demonstrated against what they claimed to be election tampering in Peshawar, blocking the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.