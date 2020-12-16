New Delhi: With rich nations allocating potential Coronavirus vaccines, a study has predicted that at least a fifth of the world’s population may not have an access to a COVID-19 vaccine until 2022. Many people are currently living with a hope that vaccine will bring an end to the pandemic. Also Read - Fast Walking in Narrow Corridors Can Increase Risk of Covid-19 Transmission, Especially in Kids

According to a report by news agency AFP, many nations are currently trying to get access to at least one of the vaccines that are currently being developed.

"Wealthy nations — accounting for just 14 percent of the global population — have pre-ordered just over half of the vaccine doses expected to be produced by the 13 leading developers next year, researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health found," the AFP report said.

This has given risen to fears that poorer nations will be left behind in allocation of drugs and vaccines for Coronavirus.

Even if we assume that vaccines being produced are safe and meet maximum global manufacturing standards, the study has predicted that “at least a fifth of the world’s population would not have access to vaccines until 2022”.

A total of 7.48 billion doses — equivalent to 3.76 billion immunisation courses– have been reserved as of mid-November, the research said.

Many nations including US, Britain and United Arab Emirates have started their vaccination drive.