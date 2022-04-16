New Delhi: As it battles the worst economic crisis in its history, Sri Lanka’s stock exchange–Sri Lanka’s Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE)–on Saturday has been directed to temporarily close the stock market for five days starting April 18.Also Read - Sanath Jayasuriya, Arjuna Ranatunga Join Street Protests In Colombo Against Economic Crisis | Check What's Happening In Sri Lanka

The announcement was made by The Securities and Exchange Commission (CSE) of Sri Lanka which said that it is "of the view that it would be in the best interests of investors as well as other market participants if they are afforded an opportunity to have more clarity and understanding of the economic conditions presently prevalent, in order for them to make informed investment decisions."

"Therefore, acting in terms of the provisions contained in Section 30 of the Securities and Exchange Commission Act No. 19 of 2021, the SEC has decided to direct the CSE to temporarily close the stock market for a period of five business days commencing from 18th April 2022," the statement read.

The SEC has “evaluated the impact the present situation in the country could have on the stock market, in particular the ability to conduct an orderly and fair market for trading in securities,” said the statement.

SEC informed that many other stakeholders of the securities market including the Colombo Stock Brokers Association have also sought the temporary closure of the market on grounds of the ongoing economic crisis in the country.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka’s economy has been in a free fall leading to the crash in the tourism sector, which was followed by a crash in the agriculture sector after the government’s move to ban all chemical fertilizers in a bid to make the Island country’s agriculture fully organic.

(With agency inputs)