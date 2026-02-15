Home

News

As tensions flare up in West Asia, Iran offers nuclear deal to US; What will be Trumps response to Khameneis proposal?

As tensions flare up in West Asia, Iran offers nuclear deal to US; What will be Trump’s response to Khamenei’s proposal?

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that Trump prioritizes the agreement, but that dealing with Iran is "very difficult."

Indirect talks between the US and Iran took place in Oman in early February.

New Delhi: Iran has opened the door to a new agreement with the US regarding its nuclear program. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, stated that the US must prove it wants a deal. “If they are willing to negotiate sanctions relief, we are ready to discuss issues related to our nuclear program.” In an interview with the BBC, the minister said that if the US sincerely wants a deal, talks can move forward.

Takht-Ravanchi called this the ball in America’s court. Iran has made it clear that its ballistic missile program will not be part of any agreement. Takht-Ravanchi said that when Israel and the US attacked us, our missiles protected us. So how can we compromise our defensive capabilities?

Proposal to reduce uranium stockpiles

The US has previously demanded that Iran completely cease uranium enrichment. Trump also recently stated that he does not want any enrichment, but Iran considers it a legitimate right under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and is no longer considering zero enrichment. Iran has proposed reducing or diluting its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60%, which it claims is demonstrating its flexibility. This level, which is very close to weapons-grade, has raised international concerns, although Tehran consistently maintains that its program is peaceful.

Indirect talks between US and Iran in Oman

Indirect talks between the US and Iran took place in Oman in early February, which both sides described as positive. Takht-Ravanchi confirmed that the next round of talks will take place in Geneva on Tuesday, February 17. While there have been some positive signs in the initial phase, it is too early to predict the outcome.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Dealing with Iran is very difficult: Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that Trump prioritizes the agreement, but that dealing with Iran is “very difficult.” Trump has repeatedly warned that if a deal is not reached, the consequences will be “very serious and painful.” He has also threatened the use of force and recently issued strong statements regarding the crackdown on protests in Iran.

Iran has also threatened retaliatory strikes. This statement comes at a time of heightened tensions between the two sides, as well as ongoing indirect talks. Iran is citing sanctions relief as its primary condition, while the US wants stricter measures on its nuclear program. While a deal remains possible, many challenges remain.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.