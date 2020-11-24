New Delhi: While sitting president Donald Trump is finally conceding defeat in the US election, president-elect Joe Biden readied his suit of armour and announced key members for his White House cabinet. Earlier on Monday, Trump tweeted like a sore loser that the General Services Administration should “do what needs to be done”, releasing the long-pending assistance for the Biden administration. Also Read - Chinese Govt Advisor Calls Joe Biden 'Weak', Says 'A Democratic President Could Start Wars'

As expected, the Democrat chose his teammates from the veterans of the Obama-Biden administration, picking longtime foreign policy advisor Antony Blinken as his secretary of state and former US chief diplomat John Kerry as his special climate envoy.

Kerry, who had signed the Paris climate accord in 2015 on behalf of the United States in 2016 only to see Trump withdraw it, will become the specialist on climate change in the council.

Meanwhile, Jake Sullivan, who was a security aide to Biden when he was vice president in the 2009-2017 Obama administration, has now been appointed as the White House national security advisor.

Sullivan had led the negotiations in the early talks for the Iran nuclear deal that the US withdrew from under Trump’s governance.

Biden, who is projected to have beat President Trump by 306-232 votes, also became the first president-elect to nominate a Latino – Cuba-born lawyer Alejandro Mayorkas – to lead the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees immigration.

He picked former deputy CIA director Avril Haines as his director of national intelligence, making her the first woman to ever hold that position.

“We have no time to lose when it comes to our national security and foreign policy… These individuals are equally as experienced and crisis-tested as they are innovative and imaginative,” Biden said in a statement.

Further, he is set to nominate long-time diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield as his ambassador to the United Nations, with the status of a cabinet member, while Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen is expected to his choice for treasury secretary.

Trump has, however, insisted that he would “continue to fight and will prevail”. Notably, his campaign filed multiple lawsuits of voter fraud and electoral malpractice against the Democrats, many of which have been dismissed by courts.

