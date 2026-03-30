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As Trump prepares to seize Irans Uranium, experts warn it will be disastrous, leading to loss of many American lives

As Trump prepares to seize Iran’s Uranium, experts warn it will be ‘disastrous’, leading to ‘loss of many American lives’

The report says that Iran retains centrifuge machines capable of further enriching uranium and has the capacity to construct new underground facilities.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: US President Trump may order ground operations against Iran. According to a report by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, Trump intends to take possession of the uranium currently held by Iran. Iran possesses approximately 400 kilograms of enriched uranium, which could be used to manufacture nuclear bombs. Trump has conveyed to his aides that Iran must surrender this uranium. If diplomatic negotiations fail, it may be seized by force. Meanwhile, the US is planning to deploy approximately 10,000 additional troops to the Middle East. Of these, more than 3,500 troops have already arrived in the region.

Uranium Enrichment

Uranium is a substance that can be utilized to generate both nuclear energy and make nuclear bombs. The critical factor lies solely in the degree to which it has been “enriched”—that is, purified.

Natural uranium contains a very low proportion of usable material; therefore, it is gradually purified using specialized machinery (centrifuges). This specific process is known as “uranium enrichment.”

Iran’s Uranium Not Completely Destroyed Despite US Attacks

It is believed that a significant portion of Iran’s nuclear stockpile lies buried beneath the rubble of the mountainous facilities targeted by US airstrikes. According to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, this uranium may be located within underground tunnels in Isfahan and at sites such as Natanz and Fordow.

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Trump had previously claimed that Iran’s nuclear programme was completely obliterated during the attacks; however, it is now believed that a substantial amount of uranium was not destroyed but rather buried beneath the debris. Iran’s Foreign Minister has stated that the majority of the uranium remains buried beneath the rubble, and there are currently no plans to retrieve it. Furthermore, Iran still possesses machinery capable of further enriching uranium and establishing new clandestine sites.

Trump Seeks to Avoid a Protracted War

The report further notes that Iran retains centrifuge machines capable of further enriching uranium and has the capacity to construct new underground facilities.

Trump and some of his advisors believe that this nuclear material could be secured through a limited and targeted operation—one that would avoid a prolonged conflict and could be concluded by mid-April.

Trump himself wishes to avoid a protracted war, as some of his advisors urge him to focus his attention on domestic issues and the upcoming elections, where the Republican Party is reportedly at risk of suffering setbacks.

Deploying Troops to Iran Is Dangerous: Experts

Experts view Trump’s plan to launch a ground operation to seize the uranium as both difficult and dangerous. They argue that such an undertaking would necessitate deploying a large contingent of U.S. troops deep into Iranian territory. This would inevitably lead to bloodshed and result in the loss of many American lives.

The troops would first have to secure the area—a task during which they could face attacks from Iranian missiles and drones. Subsequently, engineers would clear away the rubble and neutralize any landmines or booby traps.

Once the uranium is found, a Special Forces team would be tasked with extracting it. Reports suggest that this material may be stored in 40 to 50 specialized cylinders, which bear a visual resemblance to standard oxygen cylinders.

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