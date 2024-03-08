Asif Ali Zardari Set To Be Elected As Pak President, Says Shehbaz Sharif

Asif Ali Zardari was announced as the consensus candidate for the country's top constitutional office after the PML-N and the PPP decided to form the coalition when neither of the two parties managed to secure a clear majority

आसिफ अली जरदारी

Islamabad: Asif Ali Zardari, the Co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is poised to become the next President of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed, emphasizing the importance of strong coordination between them and ensuring a smooth transition of power. The presidential election is scheduled for March 9, with Zardari being the candidate of the allied parties. This decision comes after the coalition government’s resounding victory in the recent general elections, securing two-thirds of the votes. Speaking at a dinner hosted in honour of the allied parties’ leaders, PM Sharif compared Pakistan’s enormous problems to the towering Himalayas and highlighted them, but he also expressed confidence that these problems could be overcome if there was a strong commitment and sincerity.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari was nominated for the top office by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif-led six-party ruling alliance. The coalition includes the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi MovementPakistan (MQM-P), among other parties.

The PPP’s 68-year-old Asif Ali Zardari was announced as the consensus candidate for the country’s top constitutional office after the PML-N and the PPP decided to form the coalition when neither of the two parties managed to secure a clear majority in the February 8 polls.

Zardari has previously served as the president from September 2008 to 2013.

