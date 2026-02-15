Home

News

Asim Munir faces major embarrassment abroad, treated like a junior officer in Germany, stopped at entry by..., asked for...

Asim Munir faces major embarrassment abroad, treated like a junior officer in Germany, stopped at entry by…, asked for…

According to the reports, Munir was stopped during a security check at the entrance and was asked to show his identification card when he arrived to attend the Munich Security Conference.

Asim Munir- File image

New Delhi: Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir faced a massive embarrassing moment in Munich, Germany. According to the reports, Munir was stopped during a security check at the entrance and was asked to show his identification card when he arrived to attend the Munich Security Conference. It is important to note that a video of the entire incident has also now surfaced.

A video of the incident has now surfaced, drawing attention and sparking discussion. Asim Munir, in the video, is seen walking with two Pakistani military officials when a female security officer at the venue stops him and asks, “Wait, where is your ID? Please show your ID card.” Critics argue that the manner in which he was stopped appeared more in line with routine protocol for attendees rather than the treatment expected for someone of a Field Marshal’s rank.

Treated Like a Junior Official

The entire incident shook Asim Munir. According to the reports, during the incident, Asim Munir paused briefly, after which an aide accompanying him showed his ID card to the female security officer. The video further suggested that he was not treated as a special guest but was subjected to standard entry protocol, similar to other attendees.

The video has now gone viral on social media, with the clip being extensively circulated and shared across online platforms. Many users are mocking the situation. Critics claim the episode contradicts assertions about Munir’s stature and recognition. Some analysts have described the incident as an embarrassing moment for Pakistan on the international stage.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Reaction from Former Pakistani Army Officer

As per the former Pakistani army officer Adil Raja, this embarrassing incident has harmed Asim Munir’s reputation. Raja further added that the episode demonstrates that Munir may not be widely recognized on the global stage, as even at the venue entrance he was required to identify himself to security personnel.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.