Asim Munir EXPOSED! Pahalgam attack mastermind makes big statement, says Pakistani Army invited him to attend...

New Delhi: Bankrupt Pakistan’s deep connection with terrorist organisations are known across the world. For years, the country has served as a safe haven for some of the most dreaded terrorists. Saifullah Kasuri, a top commander of Lashkar-e-taiba, has made a major admission about his links with the Pakistani army. While addressing schoolchildren during an event at a school in Pakistan, Kasuri, who is the mastermind of the Pahalgam attack, said that he receives invitations to attend programs organised by the Pakistani army. He was also invited to attend the funeral prayers (namaz-e-janaza) of soldiers.

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s deputy chief Kasuri claimed that India is scared of his presence. During the event, he also issued threats to India. Kasuri said, “The Pakistani army sends me invitations and calls me. The Pakistani army invites me to lead the funeral prayers of its soldiers.” Kasuri’s statement is proof of how the Pakistani army is involved in collusion with terrorist groups and terrorists banned by the United Nations.

Who is Saifullah Kasuri?

Saifullah Kasuri is the top commander of Lashkar-e-taiba and its deputy chief

Kasuri had plotted the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, India, last year.

In that attack, 26 civilians were killed.

Before killing them, the terrorists asked the victims about their religion.

Operation Sindoor:

The brave Indian forces carried out Operation Sindoor in the early hours of the morning on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam attack. During the attack, the Indian armed forces carried out precise strikes on terrorist hideouts located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

These included bases of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Bahawalpur and Muridke. Kasuri had earlier admitted that Operation Sindoor dealt a severe blow to the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.

He claimed that India made a mistake by targeting terrorist bases and asserted that the group would not back down from its Kashmir mission.

