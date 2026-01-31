Home

Asim Munir makes first visit to Bahawalpur after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Army Chief addresses soldiers, asks them to...

New Delhi: In a major development, Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Asim Munir, visited Bahawalpur on Thursday. According to the Pakistan Army’s propaganda wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Munir addressed the soldiers at the Bahawalpur Garrison located in Khairpur Tamewali in Punjab province and also witnessed a live-firing exercise conducted by the Pakistani Army. As per the Pakistani authorities, it was just a routine inspection. It is important to note that Bahawalpur is one of the nine terror hubs that India targeted during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. The Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur is the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

During the visit, Asim Munir also witnessed demonstrations related to drones, electronic warfare systems, and advanced surveillance assets, reflecting the armed forces’ focus on technology-enabled multi-domain operations.

Here are some of the key details:

Asim Munir reviewed various operational, training, and administrative aspects of the army at the Bahawalpur Garrison.

During the visit, he was also briefed on the Pakistani Army’s preparedness for multi-domain warfare.

Asim Munir addressed the soldiers and said that the Pakistani Army is “undergoing major transformations across multiple domains.”

During his address Munir declared Pakistan’s armed forces are fully prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity against all threats.

Munir emphasized the need to maintain maximum readiness to meet the requirements of future battlefields and emerging security challenges.

What Asim Munir said in Bahawalpur

Addressing the soldiers, Munir said, “In the future, technological manoeuvres will replace physical manoeuvres and fundamentally change the way offensive and defensive operations are conducted.”

Why is Asim Munir’s visit to Bahawalpur so important?

It’s a known fact that Pakistan is a terror state and Bahawalpur is seen as an epicenter of terrorism. Bahawalpur is the operational and ideological hub of Jaish-e-Mohammed. Munir’s visit is being viewed as a form of ideological support for Jaish, which was almost completely destroyed in India’s strike.

At that time, Asim Munir did not visit the area, but several other senior Pakistani Army officers did reach Bahawalpur to offer prayers for the slain terrorists. It is also believed that General Munir visited to boost the morale of Pakistani soldiers stationed there.

