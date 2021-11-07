The End of Life Choice Act has finally come into effect in New Zealand. Last October, two-thirds of New Zealanders voted yes (65.1 per cent) in a referendum to enable the End of Life Choice Act to be passed into law. On November 7 the legislation comes into force, enabling eligible terminally ill Kiwis to choose to end their lives.Also Read - This Country Has Crossed 200 Daily Covid Cases For First Time During Pandemic, Thanks to Delta Variant

The legislation was put forward by the Act leader David Seymour, and his deputy, Brooke van Velden, said its requirements will be strict. Also Read - They are a Powerhouse in Home Conditions, New Zealand Pacer Tim Southee Ahead of India Tour

“I’m just pleased that after decades of work from human rights campaigners up and down New Zealand people suffering terribly at the end of their lives will finally have choice, compassion and dignity in their last few days Also Read - NZ vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 36: Captain, Vice-Captain– New Zealand vs Namibia, Probable Playing 11s, Team News For T20 Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 3.30 PM IST November 5 Friday

“We expect that at the beginning only a few people will ask to access assisted dying and only a few doctors will be willing to be part of the process. “But like all laws, over time more people will know that this choice is available and more people will access it and more doctors will provide it,” van Velden said to RNZ.

New Zealanders, however, have to meet the eligibility criteria to legally ask for medical assistance to end their lives.

To recap, to be eligible the individual must be:

18 years or over

A New Zealand citizen or permanent resident

Suffering from a terminal illness that is likely to end their life within 6 months

In an advanced state of irreversible decline in physical capability

Experiencing unbearable suffering that cannot be relieved in a manner they consider tolerable, and Competent to make an informed decision about assisted dying (ie be able to understand information about assisted dying, retain and weigh that information, and communicate the decision in some way).

According to the reports, the Ministry of Health has provided resources for the public and for health professionals about the Act and the government will continue to advise clients about the complexities and practicalities of implementing the Act.