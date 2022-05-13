New Delhi: Columbia became the first Latin American country to allow assisted medical suicide for critically ill patients under doctor’s supervision, according to a court order. The country’s top court ruled that a doctor can supervise a seriously ill patient to take their own life.Also Read - Kerala Woman Climbs Mobile Tower Threatening Suicide, Saved By A Wasp Swarm Attack

This means the doctor can help the critically patient to take their own life by giving them a lethal drug. The doctor who helps doing so will not face any action or as this will be done within constitutional framework.

“The doctor who helps someone with intense suffering or serious illness and who freely decides to dispose of their own life, acts within the constitutional framework,” a constitutional order read, according to a report by news agency AFP.

Columbia depenalized euthanasia in 1997, but only for those considered to have fewer than six months to live. However, there is a slight difference between euthanasia and assistal medical suicide. The difference between the two is “basically who administers the drug”, according to the Right to Die with Dignity foundation (DMD).

“In the case of euthanasia, it is health personnel who administer the medicine that causes death and in the case of assisted suicide it is the patient who self-administers the medicine that another person has provided,” it said.