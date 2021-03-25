Washington/New Delhi: AstraZeneca has said that its COVID-19 vaccine is 76 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic infection. The efficacy rate for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was revised after its analysis was updated in wake of rebuke from US officials. The new efficacy rate is a bit lower than the level announced by AstraZeneca earlier this week in a report that was criticised for using outdated data. Also Read - Covishield Safe, no Risk of Blood Clotting: Centre Allays Concerns on Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine

The drugmaker published an interim analysis on Monday that said the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was 79 per cent effective. However, US health officials had publicly rebuked AstraZeneca for not using the most up to date information.

AstraZeneca reiterated on Thursday that the shot, developed with Oxford University, was 100% effective against severe or critical forms of the disease. It also said the vaccine showed 85% efficacy in adults 65 years and older.

“A lot of us were waiting for this large, well-constructed and reported Phase III study,” said Paul Griffin, a professor at the University of Queensland.

“This appears to be a very effective vaccine with no safety concerns. Hopefully, this should now give people the confidence that this vaccine is the right one to continue to use moving forward,” he said, adding that he and his parents have taken the vaccine.

(With agency inputs)