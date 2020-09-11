New Delhi:Days after AstraZeneca said it has paused trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) chief scientist asserted that it a ‘wake-up call’ to recognise that there are ups and downs in clinical development and that we have to be prepared. However, researchers should not be discouraged as these things happen, said Soumya Swaminathan, while addressing a virtual briefing from Geneva. Also Read - DMRC Issues New Guidelines Ahead of Resumption of Services on All Lines, Encourages 'Work From Home'

WHO's head of emergencies Mike Ryan said that it's a race against this virus, and it's a race to save lives. It's not a race between companies, and it's not a race between countries

Their comments come after the UK-Swedish company froze the trials after discovering that one participant was sick with transverse myelitis. This condition results in the inflammation of parts of the spinal cord and may be caused by infections, among other things. As per the Financial Times newspaper AstraZeneca might resume clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in upcoming days.

Yesterday, Serum Institute of India (SII) also paused clinical trials of AstraZeneca Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country. On Wednesday, SII had stated that it was continuing with the trials and had not faced any issues.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases stood at 28,054,396 and the fatalities rose to 908,017.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,395,904 and 191,753 respectively, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE).

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,465,863, while the country’s death toll stood at 75,062.