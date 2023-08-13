Home

Astronaut Shares Magnificent View Of Himalayas From Space, Netizens Call it ‘Nature’s Grand Masterpiece’

New Delhi: Sultan Al Neyadi, a United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut, shared a stunning view of the Himalayas from space. Neyadi is currently on a six-month space mission to the International Space Station (ISS). On Saturday, he took to Twitter and posted pictures of the Himalayas covered with snow, which, according to the astronaut, are “iconic landmarks of our planet’s rich nature.” The astronaut shared pictures on X, earlier known as Twitter.

In the pictures, one can see the mountains with clouds over them. The magnificent view has delighted everyone on the internet. He captioned the post as, “The Himalayas from space. Home to the Everest summit, the highest point above sea level on earth, these mountains are one of the iconic landmarks of our planet’s rich nature.

The Himalayas from space 🏔️ Home to the Everest summit, the highest point above sea level on earth, these mountains are one of the iconic landmarks of our planet’s rich nature. pic.twitter.com/DiQqz0L95b — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) August 12, 2023

The pictures have gone viral on social media. Since being shared on the platform yesterday, the post has amassed over 44,000 views and over six hundred likes.

Few Reactions on X

“Nature’s grand masterpiece on full display,” said a user.

“Amazing brother. Thanks so much for continuing to send us these gorgeous photos of our blue giant sphere of life,” said another user.

“That is what I see in you sultan the highest level of intelligence like the height of the Everest summit,” remarked a person

A fourth user said, “These are truly grand photographs!”

ISRO Successfully Conducts Parachute Deployment Tests for Gaganyaan Mission

ISRO has successfully conducted a series of tests on drogue parachutes, which would play a pivotal role in stabilising the crew module and reducing its velocity to a safe level during re-entry in the planned Gaganyaan human space flight mission.

The Gaganyaan mission hopes to safely transport astronauts to Space and back. Drogue parachutes are deployed to decrease speed and stabilise rapidly moving objects. ISRO’s Thiruvananthapuram-based Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) successfully conducted a series of Drogue Parachute Deployment Tests at the Rail Track Rocket Sled (RTRS) facility of the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh during August 8-10, the national space agency said in a statement here on Friday.

The tests were conducted in collaboration with Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE)/DRDO. The drogue parachutes, packed within pyro-based devices known as mortars, are cleverly designed to eject the parachutes into the air upon command.

These conical ribbon-type parachutes, boasting a diameter of 5.8 metres, employ a single-stage reefing mechanism, ingeniously minimising canopy area and mitigating opening shock, ensuring a smooth and controlled descent, the ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) explained.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

