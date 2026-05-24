Home

News

At dinner, at election rally, at Florida home, outside White House, instances when Donald Trump came under fire

At dinner, at election rally, at Florida home, outside White House, instances when Donald Trump came under fire

Within a span of just one month, shots have been fired at events attended by Trump on two separate occasions.

(Image: X)

New Delhi: U.S. President Donald Trump is renowned worldwide for his distinctive demeanour. There is simply no telling what Trump might say, or to whom at any given moment. While Trump has been consistently issuing threats against Iran, on May 23, 2026, dozens of gunshots were heard outside the White House complex, triggering a lockdown. It was reported that a man approached a White House checkpoint, pulled a pistol from his handbag and began shooting. The Secret Service guards returned fire and killed the man. A bystander was also injured by gunfire.

This incident has sent shockwaves across the globe; the shooting occurred precisely while Trump was holding a meeting with Middle Eastern leaders in the Oval Office. This is not the first time that an attack has taken place in Trump’s immediate vicinity; on previous occasions, gunfire has been directed either at Trump himself or at events he was attending. Let’s take a closer look at these incidents.

Also Read: Gunfire near Donald Trump’s Office: White House locked down as secret service confirms shooting, armed person shot

Shots Fired at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Within a span of just one month, shots have been fired at events attended by Trump on two separate occasions. On April 25, 2026, a shooting incident occurred during an annual event held at the Washington Hilton Hotel. A dinner reception was being hosted at the venue. At the time the shots rang out, the event was attended by U.S. President Donald Trump, his wife Melania, Vice President J.D. Vance, and numerous other senior political leaders. Immediately following the attack, Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President J.D. Vance were swiftly and urgently whisked away to a secure location. News of this shooting incident made headlines not only within the United States but in other countries as well. The suspect, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, was apprehended at the scene.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Attack at an Election Rally

In 2024, during an election rally held in Butler, Pennsylvania, an assailant fired multiple shots at Trump. During this shooting, one bullet reportedly grazed Trump’s ear as it flew past him. The moment the gunfire began, Trump’s Secret Service agents immediately formed a protective shield around him, successfully ensuring his safety.

Attack Near Palm Beach

In 2024, an armed individual was apprehended near Mar-a-Lago, located in Palm Beach, Florida. The objective of the incident was to attack Trump; during the commotion, a Secret Service agent even opened fire. However, Trump was fully protected and was safely evacuated without sustaining any harm.

Also Read: Donald Trump slams ‘radicalised’ White House dinner shooter, calls him ‘sick’

February Mar-a-Lago Secret Service shooting

On February 22, 2026, the United States Secret Service shot and killed Austin Tucker Martin, a 21-year-old man from Cameron, North Carolina, who was reportedly carrying a shotgun and a gas canister onto the grounds of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private residence in Florida. Trump was in Washington, D.C. at the time of the incident.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.