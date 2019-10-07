Kabul: At least 10 people were killed, including a child and 27 wounded on Monday when a bomb hit a bus carrying army recruits in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan.

Nangarhar governor spokesman Ataullah Khogyani, said that the blast happened when a bomb that had been left in a rickshaw detonated as the bus passed. Khogyani said those wounded, some of them in critical condition, had been transported to the hospital.

No one has claimed the attack yet, but both Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan, and especially the Nangarhar province.

According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), 1,366 civilians have been killed and 2,446 others wounded this year up to June 30, reported AFP. The attack comes on the 18th anniversary of the start of the war in Afghanistan, when US warplanes launched air strikes in response to the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Since the collapse of U.S.-Taliban peace talks last month, Afghanistan has seen an upsurge in violence.