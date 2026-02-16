Home

At least 200 B-21s bomber, 185 F-47s required by US to counter China..: what is this shocking report all about?

With geopolitics rapidly changing globally, every country is strengthening its arsenal either through mega-billion-dollar defence deals or by modernizing its deadly weapons. Often, China has shown its exemplary power, more recently during the September 3 military parade, where it displayed its latest developments in anti-ship missiles, combat drones, and ballistic missiles capable of nuclear deployment in a military parade meant to project prowess and potentially gain potential buyers. Some of the weapons were capable of striking its enemy, Taiwan, as well as its farthest enemy, the United States.

Is US planning to counter China? What is this report all about?

Now, according to the recent report by EurAsian Times, the United States Air Force(USAF) is planning to purchase at least 100 B-21 next-generation bombers and nearly 185 F-47 sixth-generation jets in order to increase its defence proficiency. While 100 and 185 numbers might sound exceptionally significant, the reality of fighting China with these digits seems insufficient.

According to the EurAsian Times report citing a report from the Air Force and Space Association’s (AFA’s) Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies states that the Washington’s Air Force must increase its purchase of B-21 and F-47 to deny “sanctuaries” to China from which it could unleash missile salvos during a hypothetical US-China conflict over Taiwan.

The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies report titled “Strategic Attack: Maintaining the Air Force’s Capacity to Deny Enemy Sanctuaries,” was written by Col Mark A Gunzinger, USAF (Ret.), Director of Future Concepts and Capability Assessments, and Heather R. Penney, Director of Studies and Research.

“Now is the time to rebuild the U.S. Air Force’s long-range combat forces to defeat threats that are “the most serious and most challenging the nation has encountered since 1945. The Air Force will soon field new, long range stealthy bombers and fighters that can deny sanctuaries to PLA forces wherever they are located—if it can acquire enough of them,” reads the report titled “Strategic Attack: Maintaining the Air Force’s Capacity to Deny Enemy Sanctuaries.”

“Multiple studies have recommended procuring at least 200 B-21s to meet operational demand for penetrating strikes. Stealthy F-47s and F-35As are also required at scale, but delaying or truncating their acquisition for budgetary reasons would create a future force that cannot take the fight to China—a less-capable force cannot achieve peace through strength or win should deterrence fail. This is a strategic choice for the nation, not just the Air Force,” the report added.

The U.S. Department of War (DoW) has adopted a warfighting strategy that centers on denying the PLA from achieving a fait accompli seizure of Taiwan. Together, B-21s and F-47s will deny sanctuaries to China’s forces and collapse, from the inside out, the PLA’s capacity to sustain large-scale air and missile attacks against all U.S. forces in the Pacific.

The report further mentioned that balanced warfighting strategy should include operations that erode and then collapse China’s capacity to create high-density threat areas in the air, on the ground, and at sea over extended ranges from its mainland.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.