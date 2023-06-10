Home

At Least 25 Children Die Due To Mortar Blast In Somalia, Many Injured

The town hospital received 22 bodies of the children and two of the wounded died after they were sent to the hospital.

People wheel the wounded to the ward after a blast in Mogadishu, Somalia. (Photo by Hassan Bashi/Xinhua/IANS)

Somalia Tragedy: According to the news coming from Mogadishu, Somalia, at least 25 children died due to a mortar explosion. The reports say that several other children were injured after an unexploded ordnance went off at a playing field near Qoryoley town in southern Somalia. The same was confirmed by the local authorities.

Abdi Ahmed Ali, the deputy district commissioner of Qoryoley town said, “The incident on Friday was caused by explosive remnants of war like bombs and landmines that children were playing with in an open field in a village,” reported Xinhua news agency.

The town hospital received 22 bodies of the children and two of the wounded died after they were sent to the hospital, Ahmed said, adding that another child died on the way to Mogadishu.

He said the minors were boys between 10 and 15 years old.

