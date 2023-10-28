Top Recommended Stories

Updated: October 28, 2023 3:51 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

At least 30 Dead, 18 Missing After Mine Fire in Kazakhstan
Representational image

New Delhi: At least 30 people have died in a mine fire in Kazakhstan, ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the local unit of the Luxembourg-based steelmaker which operates the mine, said on Saturday.

