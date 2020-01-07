New Delhi: At least 35 people believed to have been killed on Tuesday as a stampede broke out during the funeral procession of Iranian top commander Qasem Soleimani who died in a drone strike last week on the orders of US President Donald Trump. The funeral procession started after Soleimani’s body arrived in his home town of Kerman in southeast Iran for burial.

As per reports, a sea of black-clad mourners on Tuesday poured into the streets of Kerman to attend the funeral of Qassem Soleimani. He will be buried in Kerman today, his home town located in southeast Iran.

To express solidarity, tens of thousands of mourners walked through the streets of Karman ahead of the burial. During the funeral procession, they carried the Iranian flag and the images of the general.

Soleimani’s assassination in the US airstrike has triggered a dramatic escalation of tensions in the Middle East and marked the most significant confrontation between the US and Iran in recent years.