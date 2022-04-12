New Delhi: The recent flooding that hit the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal has claimed at least 45 people, said the authorities on Tuesday.Also Read - India Jump Two Places In Latest ICC World Test Championship Points Table After South Africa beat Bangladesh in 2nd Test

Heavy rains over recent days triggered flooding and mudslides, especially in the province's largest city Durban.

"The latest reports indicate that over 45 people have lost their lives as a result of the heavy rains, this number could possibly increase as more reports come in," the province's Department of Cooperative Governance said in a statement.

Incessant rain over the past several days flooded several areas. Many roads had to be shut down across the southeastern city, while landslips caused train services across KwaZulu-Natal to be suspended.