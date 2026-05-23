Home

News

At least 82 people killed, many trapped in massive explosion at Chinese coal mine

At least 82 people killed, many trapped in massive explosion at Chinese coal mine

Last year, 1.3 billion tons of coal were mined in the province, accounting for roughly one-third of China's total coal production.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: At least 82 people were killed following a gas explosion in a coal mine in China’s northern province of Shanxi. State media reported the news on Saturday. Earlier reports had indicated that several people were trapped inside the mine. According to the state-run news agency Xinhua, the accident occurred on Friday evening at the Liushenyu coal mine in the city of Changzhi. Xinhua initially reported that approximately 247 workers were working in the mine at the time of the accident.

Later, state media confirmed that at least 82 people had died in the explosion. Prior to this, on Saturday morning, Xinhua had reported that eight people had died in the accident and 38 remained trapped inside the mine. According to Xinhua, the causes of the explosion are currently under investigation, and rescue operations are ongoing.

A Province Producing One-Third of China’s Coal

Shanxi province is considered China’s primary coal-producing region. Larger in area than Greece, the province has a population of approximately 34 million. Last year, 1.3 billion tons of coal were mined in the province, accounting for roughly one-third of China’s total coal production.

Hazardous Gases in Mines

It is worth noting that the risk of leaks involving hazardous and toxic gases remains a constant threat in coal mines. Meanwhile, labourers risk their lives to carry out mining work in dark, deep, narrow, cavern-like shafts.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.